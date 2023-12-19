Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CTXR opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.37. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 944.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

