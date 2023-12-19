CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Declares — Dividend of $0.15

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 82.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NYSE:CION opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 151.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

