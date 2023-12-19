Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP increased its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $560.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $533.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $576.58.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.60.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

