Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.43.

Get Ciena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.