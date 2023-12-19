Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $181,970.88 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

