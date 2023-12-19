Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 925 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

