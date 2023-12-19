Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $446.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.48 and its 200 day moving average is $445.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

