Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PG opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $344.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

