Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.90.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
