Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.90.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

