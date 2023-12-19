Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $485.32 Average PT from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $485.32.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $383.89 on Friday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

