CEEK VR Trading Down 1.8% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $42.36 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.64 or 1.00037510 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012340 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010440 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003701 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05357343 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,238,153.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.