CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Down 5.8% in November

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 472,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in CBIZ by 596.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 615,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 527,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1,456.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. CBIZ has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $62.27.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

