Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

CTLT opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

