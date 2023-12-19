Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 12.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Tesla by 59.5% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 13.3% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.7% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $801.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

