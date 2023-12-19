Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $526.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $537.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

