Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.37. The company has a market capitalization of $344.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

