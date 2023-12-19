Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 70.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 78.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $3,945,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.