Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

V stock opened at $258.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $474.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average of $240.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

