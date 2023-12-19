Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,182 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

