CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. CarMax’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CarMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after buying an additional 291,804 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.