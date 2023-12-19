CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. CarMax’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CarMax Price Performance
CarMax stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.
CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.
