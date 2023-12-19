Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $344.62 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $347.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.75. The firm has a market cap of $885.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

