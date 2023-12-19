Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,871,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 3,114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.7 days.

Shares of CDNAF opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $143.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

