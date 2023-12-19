Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,871,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 3,114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.7 days.
Canadian Tire Price Performance
Shares of CDNAF opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $143.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.