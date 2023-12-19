Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

