Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 413,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Caleres Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAL opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $176,368.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $176,368.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $401,763.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,983,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,632 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,277 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

