BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of BWXT opened at $77.60 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

