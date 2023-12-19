Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.57.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $170.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

