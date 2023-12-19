Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) Director Rajeev Vasudeva Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) Director Rajeev Vasudeva acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,250.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

TSE:BIP.UN opened at C$40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

