Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Target Price at $68.29

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. KGI Securities lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $36.62 on Friday. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $206,903,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in SEA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $67,706,000 after acquiring an additional 102,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

