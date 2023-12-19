Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.7 %

FLS stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,380,000 after purchasing an additional 71,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,065,000 after purchasing an additional 246,636 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,846 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

