Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

