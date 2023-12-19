Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCLI. Maxim Group lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

