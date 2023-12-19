bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC lowered shares of bluebird bio from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.66.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.98. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 327,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

