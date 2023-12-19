Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Down 5.9% in November

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

