BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BlackBerry Trading Down 4.9 %
BB stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 22.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
