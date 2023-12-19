Bird Construction Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%.
Bird Construction Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$14.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$7.28 and a 12 month high of C$14.40. The stock has a market cap of C$769.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.23.
Bird Construction Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 47.86%.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
