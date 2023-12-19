BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $23.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $93.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 17,037.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,542.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

