Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Biomerica Stock Up 66.7 %

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 114.52%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 294,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

