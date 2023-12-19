Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Biofrontera stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.41). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 192.05% and a negative net margin of 78.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Articles

