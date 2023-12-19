Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) versus Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Head to Head Review

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Techne and Fate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.14 billion 10.58 $285.26 million $1.52 50.01 Fate Therapeutics $96.30 million 3.23 -$281.72 million ($1.77) -1.78

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 2 8 0 2.80 Fate Therapeutics 1 13 5 0 2.21

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bio-Techne and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus target price of $89.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.13%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.57, suggesting a potential upside of 108.62%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 21.57% 14.89% 11.05% Fate Therapeutics -163.04% -38.44% -28.11%

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Fate Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.