Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCYC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.14.

BCYC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,238 shares of company stock valued at $44,760 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 127.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

