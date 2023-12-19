BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 304.0 days.

BELIMO stock opened at $524.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.49. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $441.23 and a fifty-two week high of $532.00.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

