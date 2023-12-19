BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 304.0 days.
BELIMO Price Performance
BELIMO stock opened at $524.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.49. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $441.23 and a fifty-two week high of $532.00.
BELIMO Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BELIMO
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.