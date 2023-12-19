Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Short Interest Down 6.0% in November

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEAM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

