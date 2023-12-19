Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Graeme O’neill sold 100,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Graeme O’neill sold 700,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of CVE BHS opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

