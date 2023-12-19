Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

