Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $23.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 591.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

