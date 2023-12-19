Bank7 Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Bank7 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.
Bank7 Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.55. Bank7 has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $251,472. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
