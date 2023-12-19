Bank7 Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Bank7 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.55. Bank7 has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $251,472. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

