Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

