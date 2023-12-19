Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.