Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSAC. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.90 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

BSAC opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

