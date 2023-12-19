Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 106.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 125,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,002 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 36.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 87,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ball by 75.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

